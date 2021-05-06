70,481 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned 0.82% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 456,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,617,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

