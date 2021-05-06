$985.27 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $985.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $917.00 million. Terex reported sales of $690.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -865.67 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

