A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $501.98

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.98 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.78). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 519 ($6.78), with a volume of 617,572 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 504.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £581.43 million and a P/E ratio of 30.17.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,091 shares of company stock worth $4,005,768 over the last three months.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.