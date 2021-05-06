AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.75. 184,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,679. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $359.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

