AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.81. 39,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,566. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.70. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

