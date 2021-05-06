AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 54,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

