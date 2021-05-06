AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 12,394 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

NYSE BA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501,106. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

