AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,162.30

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,162.30 ($28.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.05). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.40), with a volume of 16,197 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £520.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,162.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,056.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.