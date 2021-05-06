Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ALAI opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.71) on Thursday. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 12-month low of GBX 40.60 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.17. The company has a market capitalization of £31.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

