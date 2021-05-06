Abyss 1-Day Volume Tops $670,109.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $670,109.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00082848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00804122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.12 or 0.08995238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

