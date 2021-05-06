Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

