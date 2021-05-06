Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.04. 71,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,861. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.