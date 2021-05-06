Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

