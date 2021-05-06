ACoconut Price Tops $2.60 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004615 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $186,139.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00070375 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

