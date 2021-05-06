Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 769,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Adient has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

