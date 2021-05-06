Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.89 billion.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 769,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,905. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

