Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $212,998.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,569,405 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

