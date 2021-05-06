AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

