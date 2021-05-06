Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as high as C$4.97. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 105,902 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 40.57 and a quick ratio of 40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

