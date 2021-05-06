Akash Network Trading Up 3.4% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $320.88 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $5.64 or 0.00010063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 134,857,743 coins and its circulating supply is 56,902,870 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

