Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of AKTS opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.