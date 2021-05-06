Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.70 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $135.70 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

