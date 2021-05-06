Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $41.53 million and $1.96 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00800007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,048.58 or 0.08946161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

