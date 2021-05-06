Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BABA stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.38. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
