Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BABA stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.38. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

