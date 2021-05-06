Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $531.11 million and approximately $156.60 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00274597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.86 or 0.01141857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.97 or 0.00726897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,967.59 or 0.99856455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,159,690,991 coins and its circulating supply is 853,567,584 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

