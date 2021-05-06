Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $9.74. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 51,435 shares traded.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

