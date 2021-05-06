Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 438,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

