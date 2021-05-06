Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 197.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,116. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

