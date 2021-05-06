AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,595. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

In other news, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $435,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,457,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,872,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

