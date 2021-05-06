AllSafe Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $512,592.64 and $1,027.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072640 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

