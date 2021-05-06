Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,811 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 176.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $225.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

