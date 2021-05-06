Allworth Financial LP Has $12.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 207,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.