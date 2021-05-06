Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.47. 428,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

