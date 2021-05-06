AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,306. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

