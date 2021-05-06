AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATGFF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

