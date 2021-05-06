Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 89955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £58.77 million and a P/E ratio of 25.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.