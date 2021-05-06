Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $49.51. 467,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

