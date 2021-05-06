Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $21.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,291.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,259.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,201.53. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

