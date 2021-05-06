Amcor plc Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:AMC)

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

