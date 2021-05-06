AMEPAY (AME) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.08 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $752,143.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

