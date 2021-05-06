Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $97.09. 116,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,093. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.