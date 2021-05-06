America First Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,926.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

