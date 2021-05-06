American Express (NYSE:AXP) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.
American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
AXP traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $156.89. 212,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,976. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.