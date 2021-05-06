American Express (NYSE:AXP) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

AXP traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $156.89. 212,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,976. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

