American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.27.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,799. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.