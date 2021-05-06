Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.46 EPS.
NYSE:COLD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 2,147,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,969. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.
In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
