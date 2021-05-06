Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.46 EPS.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 2,147,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,969. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

