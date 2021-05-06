Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $27,104.85 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $27,104.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMST stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 134,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,780. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Get Amesite alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.