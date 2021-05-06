Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $27,104.85 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $27,104.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMST stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 134,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,780. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

