AMLT Market Cap Achieves $21.68 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $21.68 million and approximately $62,109.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

