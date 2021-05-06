AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

