Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.87.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 8,165,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,681. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.