Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 106,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.70. 177,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,393. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

